

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit widened in August, as exports and imports rise, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose EUR 1.306 billion in August from EUR 641.042 million in the same month last year.



Exports grew 19.8 percent yearly in August and imports increased 24.8 percent.



On a working day adjusted exports and imports rose by 14.7 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively.



For the January to August period, trade deficit was EUR 7.441 billion. Exports and imports increased by 16.2 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

