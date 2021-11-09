Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Kavanagh as Operations Manager in Dublin, Ireland. The appointment of Alan as the new Operations Manager in Ireland, fortifies Datalec's dedicated team while enhancing the company's services and capabilities for its customers. Datalec's Ireland office has been operational since May of 2017, with Alan as the new Operations Manager, Datalec is excited for new growth in the region. Datalec's investments in the Dublin region supports its efforts to deliver world-class data centre services and capabilities in the Ireland market.

As DPI's Operations Manager, Dublin, Alan Kavanagh brings more than 30 years of expertise in the construction industry as well as data centre management. Leveraging his extensive experience in construction and data centre management, Alan's experience in data centre facility management, data centre infrastructure and excellent customer service will provide Datalec's customers with quality services necessary for their data centre needs.

"I look forward to using my experience and expertise to achieve the best results for Datalec and to ensure that our data centre customers remain top priority," comments Alan Kavanagh, Operations Manager, Datalec. "I am excited about expanding our client base and being part of this accomplished team and contributing to the on-going success of the firm."

"Alan's appointment signals an exciting time for Datalec," comments Stephen Scott, CEO, Datalec. "The fact that we have been able to attract such a talented and well regarded professional speaks volumes for the recognised quality and strength of the team and its future potential. We are delighted to welcome Alan to the team, and I am very much looking forward to working with him to take our Ireland base forward."

To expand on this recent appointment in Ireland, representatives from Datalec Precision Installations will be attending Data Centres Ireland. The event is taking place on November 16th and 17th at the Royal Dublin Society in Dublin, Ireland. To meet directly with the Datalec team, please email datalec@imillerpr.com.

To learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) visit https://datalecltd.co.uk/.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.co.uk/.

