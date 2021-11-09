Netcracker Recognized for Advancements in Cloud-Native BSS/OSS for 5G Deployments

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received four Pipeline 2021 Innovation Awards in the categories of BSS, OSS, Managed Services and Editor's Choice. The annual awards program celebrates the leadership and excellence of companies at the forefront of innovation and progress in the communications industry.

A judging panel of CSP executives, industry analysts and representatives from financial institutions evaluated an extensive range of criteria for each company under consideration before determining the winners. Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS and Netcracker Professional Services were identified by the judges as leading the way in the communications space to help CSPs transform their businesses and leverage the opportunities of 5G. These include entering new vertical markets, expanding the B2B customer base and quickly offering new and unique digital services.

"Netcracker once again showcased its technical innovation and industry leadership across multiple categories in Pipeline's annual Innovation Awards," said Scott St. John, Managing Editor of Pipeline. "We congratulate Netcracker for its continued success in advancing the way that we connect as a global community."

"We are honored to be recognized by Pipeline again this year," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Receiving these awards for both our products and services is a great validation of the hard work that we have put in during the past year to exceed our customers' expectations and help them succeed in 5G monetization, multicloud strategies and digital transformation."

