Atotech Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Narrows 2021 Full-Year Guidance Range

Generates third quarter revenue of $383 million, an increase of 18% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 6%



Reports net income of $19 million, an increase of 75% compared to Q3 2020

Delivers Adjusted EBITDA of $112 million, a 10% increase over the prior-year period

Net leverage decreased to 3.1x

Confirms guidance for full year 2021 organic revenue growth, which is expected to be in the range of 13% to 14%, including full year chemistry organic revenue growth of approximately 10%

Narrows guidance for full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1, which is anticipated to be in the range of $440 million to $450 million.

BERLIN, Germany, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company maintained its revenue guidance and narrowed the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the full year 2021. Chemistry organic revenue growth, a key performance indicator for the Company, increased 6% over the third quarter of 2020. Chemistry organic revenue growth reflects chemistry revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation ("FX") and palladium pass-through ("palladium").

Management Commentary

Geoff Wild, Atotech's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased by our strong third quarter performance. Atotech delivered results fully in-line with our expectations and our nine-months results are at record levels, despite the continuing disruption of global supply chains. The strength of demand and the resilience of our business model enables us to feel comfortable reiterating our full-year guidance.

"This quarter, we saw strong demand in our Electronics segment for our semiconductor-related businesses as well as IC-substrates. In our GMF segment, we experienced good demand for construction-related products, partially offset by a slowdown in demand from the automotive OEMs, which was primarily felt towards the end of the quarter. We also observed increasing demand for our sustainability-related products.

"As expected, in Q3 we saw freight costs decline from the first half; however, this improvement was counter-balanced by broad-based inflationary pressure, including raw material price increases. As a result, we have implemented price increases to our customers to mitigate those effects and will be rolling those price increases out over the coming months."

Third-quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue was $383 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% over the prior-year period. Total organic revenue, which reflects total revenue excluding the impact of FX and palladium, increased 10%. Over the quarter, FX provided a 4% tailwind and palladium increased total revenue by a further 4%. These results were supported by organic growth in chemistry revenue of 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $112 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 10% increase over the prior-year period, reflecting the chemistry organic volume growth and FX tailwinds, partially offset by increased costs associated with higher raw-material, freight and energy costs.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.10 for the period ended September 30, 2021, and Adjusted EPS was $0.27.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29% for the third quarter of 2021. The decline reflects the margin dilution from higher palladium prices as well as broad-based inflation in raw material costs.

Third-quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Electronics: Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 in our Electronics segment was $254 million, an increase of 23% over the prior-year period. Total organic revenue grew 13%, consisting of 7% chemistry organic growth and a 60% increase in equipment organic revenue. Palladium pass-through increased revenue by 6% and FX was a 4% tailwind for the quarter.

The Electronics organic revenue increase was driven by continued demand for the Company's advanced semiconductor packaging and IC-substrate solutions. End-market demand for computing applications and automobile electrification continued to gain momentum, but the overall slowdown in the Automobile sector for Electronics was also noticeable. As in prior quarters this year, the global build-out of production capacity for PCBs and semiconductors translated into strong demand for our equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA for our Electronics segment was $84 million for the third quarter of 2021, an 18% increase over the prior-year period, primarily driven by chemistry volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, a decline of 135 basis points, driven by dilution from higher palladium prices and the product-mix effect from lower gross- margin equipment revenue.

General Metal Finishing: Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 in our GMF segment was $129 million, an increase of 9% over the prior-year period. Total organic GMF revenue increased 5%, consisting of 6% chemistry organic revenue growth and a 29% decline in organic revenue for equipment. Palladium and FX added 1% and 3% to revenue for the quarter, respectively.

Chemistry organic revenue growth was primarily a function of continued recovery from the pandemic-depressed markets of 2020, supported by continued strength in sanitary and construction end-markets as well as sustainability projects. Automotive end-market demand slowed towards the end of the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for our GMF segment was $28 million, an 8% decline compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting broad-based inflation in raw materials.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Regarding the Company's 2021 outlook, Peter Frauenknecht, Atotech's Chief Financial Officer said, "As a result of our solid third quarter, we reiterate our revenue guidance. We continue to expect full year 2021 total organic revenue growth to be in the range of 13% to 14%, including full year organic growth in chemistry revenue of approximately 10%, which excludes the impact of FX and palladium pass-through. Additionally, we now expect full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $440 million to $450 million, which represents a $2.5 million improvement over our prior guidance, at the mid-point."

MKS Transaction

On July 1, 2021, MKS Instruments, Inc. ("MKS"), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, and Atotech Limited announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share (the "MKS Transaction"). The MKS Transaction is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended).

The MKS Transaction has been unanimously approved by the MKS and Atotech boards of directors and each of the resolutions put to the Company's shareholders at the court meeting and the general meeting convened in connection with the MKS Transaction, which were each held on November 3, 2021, were passed by the requisite majority of votes. The closing of the MKS Transaction remains subject to the approval of the Royal Court of Jersey, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion.







Financial Statement Tables

ATOTECH LIMITED

Income Statement

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions), except earnings per share Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Revenue $ 383.0 $ 325.4 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization (193.2 ) (142.9 ) Depreciation and amortization (44.0 ) (44.3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (72.2 ) (71.3 ) Research and development expenses (14.2 ) (13.2 ) Restructuring benefit (expenses) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Operating profit (loss) 59.3 53.7 Interest expense (14.5 ) (36.2 ) Other income (expense), net (2.1 ) 10.8 Income (loss) before income taxes 42.7 28.3 Income tax expense (23.3 ) (17.3 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 19.4 $ 11.1 Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.10 (0.25 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.10 (0.25 )

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 19.4 $ 11.1 Other comprehensive income (loss) Actuarial gains and losses 1.5 (4.7 ) Tax effect (0.5 ) 1.4 Items not potentially reclassifiable to statement of income 1.1 (3.3 ) Currency translation adjustment (35.2 ) 65.5 Hedge reserve (0.1 ) (3.6 ) Thereof: Income (cost) of Hedging (OCI II) 0.3 3.7 Items potentially reclassifiable to statement of income (loss), net of tax (35.3 ) 61.9 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net amount $ (34.3 ) $ 58.7 Comprehensive loss $ (14.9 ) $ 69.7



ATOTECH LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment $ 330.5 $ 359.4 Intangible assets 1,369.2 1,471.0 Goodwill 786.6 804.1 Right-of-use assets 87.4 104.1 Other financial assets 5.3 70.3 Other non-financial assets 3.1 2.7 Total non-current assets 2,582.2 2,811.6 Current assets Inventories 182.5 145.4 Trade receivables 272.4 262.0 Other financial assets 17.3 24.9 Other non-financial assets 31.8 24.1 Tax assets 49.4 46.4 Cash and cash equivalents 286.4 320.1 Total current assets 839.8 822.9 Total assets $ 3,422.0 $ 3,634.5 Liabilities & shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity Common shares and preferred shares 19.5 102.1 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 795.0 261.6 Currency translation adjustment and other reserves 57.0 120.0 Total shareholders' equity 871.5 483.7 Non-current liabilities Borrowings $ 1,548.6 $ 2,065.7 Deferred tax liabilities 313.4 340.8 Employee benefits 155.7 176.2 Provisions 12.8 13.2 Lease liabilities 54.6 67.7 Other financial liabilities 0.0 1.5 Total non-current liabilities 2,085.1 2,665.1 Current liabilities Borrowings 10.7 0.5 Trade payables 225.5 221.0 Tax liabilities 84.6 99.2 Lease liabilities 13.0 13.8 Other financial liabilities 17.7 38.5 Other non-financial liabilities 99.8 89.7 Provisions 14.1 23.0 Total current liabilities 465.5 485.8 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,422.0 $ 3,634.5



ATOTECH LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Nine months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Operating activities Consolidated net income (loss) $ (22.5 ) $ (311.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 132.4 404.9 Income taxes and changes in non-current provisions 51.5 35.3 (Gains)/losses on disposals of assets (0.3 ) 0.8 Net (gain)/loss on financial instruments at fair value 40.3 (2.0 ) Accrued financial interest costs 58.6 95.3 Amortization of deferred financing cost, including original issuance discounts 56.2 12.8 Interest paid (56.5 ) (95.4 ) Taxes paid (95.4 ) (48.8 ) Other (10.7 ) (0.1 ) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (42.5 ) (15.3 ) (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables (13.5 ) 0.7 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 15.0 (14.6 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (12.8 ) 1.7 Cash flow provided by operating activities 99.6 63.4 Investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (2.7 ) Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (35.1 ) (38.4 ) Increase in non-current loans (0.1 ) - Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 4.4 0.1 Repayments of non-current loans 0.3 0.4 Cash flow used in investing activities (30.5 ) (40.6 ) Financing activities Issuance of shares 473.4 - Issuance of non-current debt 130.1 175.0 Repayment of non-current debt (682.3 ) (187.0 ) Changes in current borrowings and bank debt - (1.6 ) Changes in current financial assets and liabilities (1.2 ) (0.4 ) Payment of lease liabilities (11.6 ) (11.3 ) Payment of deferred finance costs - (9.2 ) Cash flow used in financing activities (91.6 ) (34.6 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22.4 ) (11.7 ) Effect of exchange rates (11.2 ) 9.4 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 320.0 302.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 286.4 $ 300.4



ATOTECH LIMITED

Revenue Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Type of goods or service Chemistry revenue $ 339.7 $ 296.4 Equipment revenue 43.3 28.9 Total revenue from contracts with customers 383.0 325.4 Geographical market Asia 285.6 235.7 Europe 67.6 62.0 Americas 29.9 27.6 Total revenue from contracts with customers $ 383.0 $ 325.4





ATOTECH LIMITED

Segment Data

Three months ended

(unaudited) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 ($ in millions) EL GMF Total EL GMF Total Revenue 254.4 128.6 $ 383.0 207.5 117.9 $ 325.4 thereof Chemistry revenue 214.0 125.7 339.7 182.6 113.8 296.4 thereof Equipment revenue 40.4 3.0 43.3 24.9 4.0 28.9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 84.2 27.7 112.0 71.5 30.0 101.5







ATOTECH LIMITED

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 19.4 $ 11.1 Interest expense, net 14.4 34.3 Income taxes 23.3 17.3 Depreciation and amortization (excluding impairment charges) 42.8 41.7 EBITDA $ 99.9 $ 104.3 Non-cash adjustments(a) 6.8 (7.3 ) Foreign exchange loss(b) (3.8 ) 0.9 Restructuring(c) 0.1 0.1 Transaction related costs(d) 8.3 2.7 Management fee(e) 0.5 0.5 COVID-19 adjustment(f) 0.2 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.0 $ 101.5 thereof EL Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.2 $ 71.5 thereof GMF Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.7 $ 30.0

(a) Eliminates the non-cash impact of (1) share-based compensation, (2) losses on the sale of fixed assets, (3) impairment charges and (4) mark-to-market adjustments related to our foreign currency derivatives entered into in connection with certain redenomination transactions not linked to underlying individual transactions and bifurcated embedded derivatives related to certain redemption features of the 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Opco Notes") and 8.75%/9.50% Senior PIK Toggle Notes (the "Holdco Notes"), and (5) valuation adjustments from the revaluation of the earn-out liability initially recognized in 2019. The dollar value of these non-cash adjustments for each period presented above is set forth below:

Three months ended

(unaudited) ($ in millions) Sept 30, 2021 Sept 30, 2020 Share based compensation $ 3.6 $ 0.1 Losses on the sale of fixed assets (0.8 ) 0.7 Impairment charges 1.2 2.5 Mark-to-market adjustments 2.7 (10.6 ) Valuation adjustments 0.0 (0.0 ) Non-cash adjustments $ 6.8 $ (7.3 )

(b) Eliminates net foreign currency transactional gains and losses on balance sheet items.

(c) Eliminates charges resulting from restructuring activities principally from the Company's cost-reduction efforts.

(d) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate (1) IPO-related costs linked to the existing equity, (2) professional fees paid to third-party advisors in connection with the implementation of strategic initiatives and (3) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 the increased expenses of the D&O insurance in connection with the IPO.

(e) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate fees paid to Carlyle. The consulting agreement pursuant to which management fees are paid to Carlyle will terminate on the earlier of (i) the third anniversary of the IPO and (ii) the date upon which Carlyle ceases to own more than ten percent of the outstanding voting securities of the Company. Management does not view these fees as indicative of the Company's operational performance and the removal of these fees from Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with the calculation of similar measures under our old senior secured credit facilities and our new credit agreement as well as the indentures that previously governed the Holdco Notes and Opco Notes. For a description of the consulting agreement with Carlyle, see Item 7.B. "Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions-Related Party Transactions" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F.

(f) Eliminates charges in connection with masks, sanitizers, and other COVID-19 related expenses at certain plant and office locations.

ATOTECH LIMITED

Chemistry Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Three months ended Sept 30, 2021

(unaudited) Reported Revenue Growth Impact of Currency Palladium Pass-Through Organic Growth Electronics 17 % (4 %) (6 %) 7 % General Metal Finishing 10 % (3 %) (1 %) 6 % Total 15 % (4 %) (4 %) 6 %





1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation for adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net Income (Loss) table. We are not able to forecast Consolidated net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Consolidated net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes, Interest expense, and Foreign exchange income (loss).