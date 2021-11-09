



Glasgow, Scotland, Nov 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Pertamina (Persero) is committed to create sustainable business processes to become a leading global energy company with a reputation for being environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and with good governance.To carry out this commitment, Pertamina implements the requirements of several standards that are applied in the world such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 14001:2015 related to Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 50001:2018 related to Social Responsibility, ISO 37001:2016 regarding Energy Management, ISO 27001:2013 Anti Bribery Management System, ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems, and ISO 26000:2010 Social Responsibility.Pertamina's efforts to implement global standards have had positive impacts. From the environmental aspect, it has resulted in a reduction of 6.6 million tons greenhouse gas emissions of CO2 equivalent. Saved energy by 92.5 million GJ, reduced waste by 8.6 tons, 3R non-hazardous waste by 10,628 tons, 3R hazardous waste by 180 thousand tons, and saved water use of 29.6 million m3.This success has led Pertamina to receive 170 PROPER (Company Performance Rating Program in Environmental Management) awards in 2020 which include 16 Proper Gold, Green (64), and Blue (90). The assessment is held annually by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia on the management of environmental aspects by the company.Vice President HSSE Policy Standard & Risk Management System of PT Pertamina (Persero) Leodan Haadin, at one of the forums held by the Indonesian Pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland (3/11), stated that, in order to ensure that the management of environmental aspects gets attention in all business units, the achievement of PROPER is included as part of the main performance indicators (KPI) in Pertamina's business scope, both Subholding and subsidiaries."One thing that to be proud of is that 50 percent of the total companies in Indonesia that achieve the 'beyond compliance' criteria, all come from the Pertamina Group," said Leodan.In line with that, said Leodan, the PROPER criteria also answer the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), thus encouraging companies to support the achievement of the SDGs. From the environmental aspect, Pertamina's priority is aimed toward controlling climate change, reducing the environmental footprint, and protecting biodiversity. Moreover, from the social aspect, Pertamina shows high concern for occupational health and safety, preventing large-scale accidents, recruitment and retention of employees that refers to the principles of equality and Human Rights, Innovation and Research as well as impact and engagement with the community around the operation. Whereas, from the governance aspect, Pertamina focuses on cyber security and corporate ethics.With various efforts to implement ESG aspects, Pertamina was able to get an ESG rating of medium risk with a score of 28.1 and was in the 15th position out of 251 world companies and the seventh Percentile among global oil and gas companies."ESG alignment can provide several benefits for businesses. For example, good ESG quality can help companies to expand financing options and develop competitive advantages, which can drive business performance," concluded Leodan.Media ContactHeppy WulansariPjs. Vice President Corporate CommunicationsPT Pertamina (Persero)M: +62 811-296-949E: heppy@pertamina.comSource: PT PertaminaCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.