WESTPAY AB: NEW AGREEMENT WITH PAYTRIM WITH INITIAL ORDER VALUE OF SEK 12 MILLION

Westpay AB have signed afour-year frame agreement with Paytrim AB for the provision of the next generation payment solution. Paytrim AB is a new Swedish-based payment acquirer.



As part of the agreement Westpay has received an initial order for card payment infrastructure and related services. The total contracted value (TCV) of this order during the first three years amounts to SEK 12 million. The initial order will be delivered in parts from now until May 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 09 November 2021 at 12:20 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information: www.westpay.se

Attachment