DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Nov-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 November 2021

Genel Energy plc

('the Company')

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 8 November 2021 Bill Higgs exercised options granted to him under the Company's share schemes and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his options exercise.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 December 2017 under the restricted share plan ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under the restricted share plan b) Nature of the transaction iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 December 2017 under the performance share plan iv. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 under the performance share plan v. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities Price Volume (i) Nil 154,184 (ii) Nil 99,979 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) (iii) Nil 35,183 (iv) Nil 220,142 (v) GBP345,687.84 240,061

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

509,488

-Price

GBP345,687.84 (240,061 shares sold to cover income tax and national

insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 8 November 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: RDN TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 126321 EQS News ID: 1247330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

