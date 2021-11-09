Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
08.11.21
14:38 Uhr
1,690 Euro
+0,010
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7101,76013:23
1,7201,74012:47
Dow Jones News
09.11.2021 | 12:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Nov-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 November 2021

Genel Energy plc

('the Company')

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 8 November 2021 Bill Higgs exercised options granted to him under the Company's share schemes and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his options exercise.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                 Bill Higgs 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status           CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment   Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                 Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                          JE00B55Q3P39 
                          i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 December 
                            2017 under the restricted share plan 
                          ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 
                            under the restricted share plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction      iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 December 
                            2017 under the performance share plan 
                          iv. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 
                            under the performance share plan 
                          v. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national 
                            insurance liabilities 
                          Price      Volume 
                          (i) Nil     154,184 
                          (ii) Nil     99,979 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)       (iii) Nil    35,183 
                          (iv) Nil     220,142 
                          (v) GBP345,687.84 240,061

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

509,488

-Price

GBP345,687.84 (240,061 shares sold to cover income tax and national

insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 8 November 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 126321 
EQS News ID:  1247330 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247330&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.