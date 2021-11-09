American Screening LLC CEO, Ron Kilgarlin, Carries A Range of Urine and Saliva Testing Kits For the Detection of Illegal Substances

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The efforts to combat substance abuse and addiction didn't start in recent years. American Screening LLC is one of those involved in this fight, for about 17 years now. Their involvement can be seen through their vast array of drug testing products offered at the best possible prices without compromising on quality. This has helped the Shreveport, Louisiana-based company become an ISO13485 contract manufacturer and one of the leading distributors of diagnostic products and essential medical supplies, making it a trusted partner to clinics, laboratories, medical practices, probation officers, staffing companies, and consumers. Over the years, American Screening LLC has been steadily expanding its inventory to include screening solutions for various conditions and substances, personal protective equipment (PPE), and everyday health products, but it has always remained firmly focused on stocking the best merchandise. A source of pride for the company is its extensive range of urine and saliva drug tests, which are the two most commonly administered varieties due to being the most accurate and least invasive.

American Screening LLC notes that the opioid crisis in the United States brought the problem of substance abuse into the limelight and united the nation in a fight against drug misuse. The heavy personal toll is one thing, but alcohol and drug abuse (nicotine included) costs the US economy dearly: according to the Surgeon General, it cuts the national GDP by more than $740 billion annually through crime, lost work productivity, and health care. ASC adds that reducing drug misuse and addiction requires a combination of robust preventive programs, increased public awareness, strong oversight of the prescription medicines market, and an extensive screening in all settings. The company plays an important part in the last area by ensuring that accurate and affordable tests are readily available to any interested party.

American Screening LLC offers more than 80 products in the saliva testing category, covering the range from general screening for unknown substances to identifying specific drugs. Accurate, fast, and reliable, its oral fluid kits can detect the most commonly abused substances, including alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, cocaine, marijuana, and opiates. Many of the products are carried at reduced prices for bulk orders, which makes American Screening LLC a great partner for large clinics and medical practices. The company is also a leading supplier of urine drug tests, offering kits that enable screening at home, in work environments, and law enforcement settings. Fast and easy to use, these tests have up to 99% accuracy in detecting a long list of illicit or commonly abused substances, among them fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana (THC), cocaine, opiates, methamphetamine, ETG, K2, amphetamines, phencyclidine (PCP), benzodiazepine, barbiturates, methadone, tramadol, and ecstasy (MDMA). Whether looking for urine cassettes, cups, dip cards, or key cups, buyers are certain to find the right product for their needs, benefiting from attractive prices and the highest quality of customer service.

American Screening LLC is one of only a handful of companies awarded certification under the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP), which designates it as compliant with the quality management requirements of numerous jurisdictions. Established in 2004 by Ron Kilgarlin, American Screening LLC has grown from a home-based operation into one of the leading providers of diagnostic tests and medical supplies to the United States, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia.

