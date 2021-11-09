Diversified Energy Company PLC Expands Emissions Detection Capability

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announced today that it will deploy an additional 500 methane emissions detection devices to its Appalachian upstream field operations team as part of the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. This investment follows the results of a pilot project that deployed 100 devices across Appalachia and proved to be effective in identifying small emissions for trained well tenders to eliminate at little-to-no incremental cost.

As a result, Diversified will use 600 hand-held methane emissions detection devices in its Appalachia operating area, demonstrating the Company's operational focus on environmental stewardship. Portable methane emission detection devices empower the Company's highly skilled personnel to identify and remediate emissions otherwise undetectable using traditional techniques like AVO or Audio, Visual and Olfactory.

Diversified's investment in monitoring, effectively managing, and reducing its emissions is part of the Company's existing Smarter Asset Management ("SAM") programs and broader environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives that will be discussed at its upcoming 17 November Capital Markets Day. Importantly, the Company designed its SAM programs with an emphasis on sustainability and operational excellence, which enables unique and necessary investments into the region's legacy assets.

Reflecting its ongoing commitment to these initiatives, the Company continues to evaluate complementary emission reduction investments as it integrates its recently acquired Central Region assets and continues to optimize its Appalachian assets.

In accordance with its longstanding zero-tolerance policy regarding unintended methane emissions, Diversified is committed to repairing all emissions and to documenting and publicly disclosing the results of its emissions detection and repair activities. By enhancing its measurement processes and capabilities, the Company is designing its emissions reduction programs to exceed existing state and federal regulatory requirements governing methane emissions including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's most recent proposed methane emissions guidelines.

Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are actively accelerating investments in emerging environmental technology that will greatly expand our field operations team's ability to detect and repair methane emissions in Appalachia and across our broader asset base. Respecting environmental stewardship in making business decisions is a core value for our employees. Diversified remains committed to the continuous improvement of our environmental performance and to outpacing the expectations of our stakeholders. We look forward to discussing this programme and others at our upcoming Capital Markets Day event in Houston on 17 November 2021."

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

