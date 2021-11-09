U.S. manufacturer UbiQD has developed a solar window with laminated glass and luminescent solar concentrators, based on copper indium sulfide and zinc sulfide quantum dots. It is now testing pilot installations in Nevada.UbiQD, a U.S. manufacturer of luminescent glass panels, has deployed its quantum dot-tinted glass luminescent solar concentrator technology on several windows at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the company is based. "These building pilot installations represent the first real-world tests for UbiQD, and some of the earliest and largest known luminescent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...