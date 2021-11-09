Business Opportunities To Re-open for Catering Service Providers With Relaxation In COVID Induced Global Lockdown - A Procurement & Market Intelligence Report: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The catering services market boasts of a mature European and North American market and a fast-growing APAC market. However, the COVID pandemic resulted in businesses being closed, events being postponed, and eateries being shut down. As such, the cafeteria/catering services were negatively impacted. One of the saving graces for the industry was the resurgence of take-away meals, which resulted in the contractual employment of employees from the cafeteria service providers.

Catering Services Category Intelligence Highlights:

Catering/Cafeteria services are resuming with limited capacities. Eateries are employing personnel from cafeteria service providers on a contractual basis

The catering market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape owing to the presence of several small players and regional players

Suppliers widely prefer bundled outsourcing model as their operating model to diversify work

With the pandemic loosening up, various countries have resumed operations with certain rules and regulations to maintain COVID safety protocols. For instance, pubs and restaurants in Ireland have opened for indoor service. In France, people visiting eateries have to show proof that they are vaccinated or have tested COVID negative recently. In India, ceremonies and gatherings can help with a limitation on the number of attendees decided by the local authorities. Such steps are opening business opportunities for catering service providers globally.

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components associated to catering services:

Raw Material Costs

Operational Costs

Rental Cost



Personnel Cost



Associated Costs



Opportunity Cost



Wastage Cost



Transportation Cost



Profit Margins

"Raw material cost is the largest cost component of catering services, accounting for 60%-65% of the total cost of service."

List of Key Suppliers in the Catering Services Category

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group North America

Sodexo

ISS Facility Services Pvt. Ltd.

AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Mitie Group plc

Bartlett Mitchell

Elior Group

Baxterstorey Limited

