- (PLX AI) - BioNTech Q3 revenue EUR 6,087.3 million vs. estimate EUR 5,187 million.
- • Q3 net income EUR 3,211 million vs. estimate EUR 2,670 million
- • Estimated BioNTech COMIRNATY/COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2021 financial year based on up to 2.5 billion doses: ~€16 billion to €17 billion
- • Previous cost guidance maintained for the full 2021 financial year
- • Further ramp-up of R&D investment in Q4 2021 planned to expand and accelerate the pipeline development
