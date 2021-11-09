Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry with $1.3 trillion in global AUA, and Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), a financial technology company redefining data management processes for alternative investors and allocators, today announced a strategic partnership to provide clients with alternative data management solutions that combine best-of-breed automated technology and data accuracy.

By partnering with Canoe, Alter Domus will modernize and bring scale to its existing alternative data management and asset servicing businesses while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its 1,700 global clients. Canoe's automated technology for alternatives and private markets will significantly streamline Alter Domus' ability to collect and categorize documents, and extract, validate and deliver data to downstream systems. Ultimately, this will enable Alter Domus to bring the most comprehensive alternative data management solution to the market.

"We're excited about our strategic partnership with Canoe and look forward to delivering our combined data management solution to alternative investors," said Jared Broadbent, Head of Fund Services, North Americaat Alter Domus. "Our combined data management solution will change how data is consumed by limited partners."

"This partnership with Canoe is an exciting one for us and really builds on the technology infrastructure we've developed at Alter Domus," said Darren O'Banion, Chief Technology Officer at Alter Domus. "We are combining Canoe's tools with our own data management tools to provide an industry-leading data solution. We're proud to partner with market leaders to deliver tech-enabled solutions to the industry and look forward to passing these benefits and efficiencies along to our clients."

Since its commercial launch in 2018, Canoe has enabled more than 125 alternative investors and allocators to scale their businesses and has become the industry-standard approach for automating alternatives documents and data management. Canoe leverages shared intelligence from its diverse client base of institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers, and a growing fund master database of over 14,000 funds across numerous asset classes. This scale enables Canoe to ingest high volumes of complex documents and create instantaneous access to actionable data.

"We're proud to partner with leading fund administrators like Alter Domus to bring automation and scale to its existing suite of services for alternative investors," said Jason Eiswerth, CEO at Canoe Intelligence. "The combination of Canoe's automated technology and Alter Domus' data management services will enable investors to have the best of both worlds when it comes to managing their alternatives documents and data."

Following the acquisition of Strata Fund Solutions LLC (Strata) earlier this year, Alter Domus became one of the top three largest private asset servicers for US alternative asset managers. Additionally, Alter Domus has over $1.3 trillion in global assets under administration (AuA), making it one of the largest private asset servicers globally and an undisputed leader in the private equity and venture capital servicing space.

ABOUT ALTER DOMUS

Alter Domus is a leading provider of fund administration, debt capital markets and corporate services for the alternative investment industry. Through vertical integration, dedicated teams provide support and bespoke solutions across entire value chains. By tapping into a talent pool of more than 3,300 employees across 36 offices in 21 jurisdictions, our expertise and cutting-edge technology combine to put clients ahead of the game.

With an established professional focus on private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, and credit sectors, we offer fund administration, debt capital markets services, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation and management company services. Our specific experience in the debt capital markets sector allows us to provide specialist solutions such as loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

Alter Domus proudly serves 16 of the 20 largest private equity houses, 17 of the 20 largest real estate firms, and 17 of the 20 largest private debt managers in the world. For more information, please visit: www.alterdomus.com

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence redefines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe's technology automates the highly frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe's AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. Learn more: https://canoeintelligence.com/.

