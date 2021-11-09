Growth Analysis: Global Augmented Reality Market to Generate $65,323.4 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2028 [218-Pages] | by Research Dive

The global augmented reality market is estimated to witness prominent growth in forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of AR technology in the healthcare sector. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth by 2028.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its recent report estimates that the Global Augmented Reality Market will generate $65,323.4 million and exhibit a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Dynamics

Healthcare can be made more accessible and affordable to millions of people across the globe with the use of AR technology, which is resulting in the rising adoption of AR in the healthcare sector. Besides, AR saves time during emergency surgeries and is used to give a surgeon a virtual image of the body components of patients allowing them to assess their condition. All these benefits and factors are predicted to upsurge the growth of the global augmented reality market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing usage of the AR technologies among all the sectors of retail industry including furniture, apparel, consumer electronics, and automotive is likely to create huge growth opportunities for the market by 2028. However, the lack of ability of few AR apps to protect the identity and privacy of users are factors expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Download an PDF Sample report of the Augmented Reality Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Augmented Reality Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has favorably impacted the global augmented reality market growth. The increase in the augmented reality market size and share is mainly due to the growing implementation of AR in the healthcare sector during the pandemic period, which is resulting in a bump up in the market demand. For instance, in November 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) Academy released its first AR course for health workers on how to properly utilize COVID-19 personal protection equipment (PPE).

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Augmented Reality Market. Click here to speak our Expert Analyst to Triangulate with your own data

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global augmented reality market into component, device type, end-use, and region.

Based on component, the hardware sub-segment is expected to witness fastest growth and garner a revenue of $38,136.1 million by 2028 . This is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of augmented reality technology around the world, which is leading to the hardware component developing faster than the software sub-segment.

. This is mainly due to the increasing acceptance of augmented reality technology around the world, which is leading to the hardware component developing faster than the software sub-segment. Based on device type, the handheld sub-segment is expected to hold dominating market share and garner a revenue of $24,869.2 million by 2028 . This is mainly due to the growing demand for mobile AR in the retail sector to improve the shopping experience of customers. In addition, the rising adoption of AR in social apps such as Facebook, Snapchat (filters), and Instagram will drive the demand for rich content in mobile AR for social media, which will boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

. This is mainly due to the growing demand for mobile AR in the retail sector to improve the shopping experience of customers. In addition, the rising adoption of AR in social apps such as Facebook, Snapchat (filters), and Instagram will drive the demand for rich content in mobile AR for social media, which will boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the healthcare sub-segment is projected to grow at a significant rate and generate a revenue of $9,852.2 million by 2028 . This growth is majorly due to the increasing adoption of the AR based solutions in the healthcare industry as AR/MR models offer hands-free solutions and AI based diagnostic tools. In addition, AR is widely used in healthcare areas, such as patient & doctor education, disease simulation, and surgical visualization to improve patient treatments and outcomes. These factors are predicted drive the sub-segment's market growth by 2028.

. This growth is majorly due to the increasing adoption of the AR based solutions in the healthcare industry as AR/MR models offer hands-free solutions and AI based diagnostic tools. In addition, AR is widely used in healthcare areas, such as patient & doctor education, disease simulation, and surgical visualization to improve patient treatments and outcomes. These factors are predicted drive the sub-segment's market growth by 2028. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific augmented reality market is expected to surpass $27,109.2 million and witness dominant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the manufacturing sector in China and Japan , and the booming gaming industry in the Asia-Pacific region are the major factors projected to accelerate the regional market growth in the coming years. Besides, the increased investments in commercial AR applications is likely to contribute to the regional market growth by 2028.

Get access to North America Augmented Reality Market and Europe Augmented Reality Market during COVID-19 Pandemic. Get customized report with 20% Discount

Top 10 Prominent Market Players in Augmented Reality Market

Google LLC CXR Microsoft TreeView DAQRI Seiko Epson Niantic Magic Leap PTC Inc. Apple.

- Inquire and Avail Quick access to the Top Companies Trending Strategies Summary Report

These players are focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive in the global market.

For instance, in April 2021, PTC, an American computer software and services company, opened a new R&D facility at Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology. The facility has been opened by PTC for research in Industrial IoT, Simulation, Augmented Reality (AR), and Generative Design technologies.

More about Augmented Reality Market:

Augmented reality: An In-demand Technology in Various Sectors

Focus on Reducing Workloads of Healthcare Professionals to Fuel the Growth of Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market

Related Topics Links:

Agriculture Drones Market: [243-Pages]The global agriculture drones market is predicted to garner $6,244.5 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe, growing from $1,480.5 million in 2020, at a high CAGR of 19.2%. - Avail PDF Sample Report Humanoid Robot Market:[150-Pages] The global humanoid robot market forecast will be $9,630.0 million till 2026, at a CAGR of 36.4% - Avail PDF Sample Report Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market:[150-Pages] The global collaborative robot (cobot) market forecast will surpass $8,840.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.2% - Avail PDF Sample Brochure

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg