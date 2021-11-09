Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (formerly Mechanical Technology), (NASDAQ: SLNH) today announced that Michael Toporek, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Soluna's CEO will be providing an overview of the business, its recently completed acquisition and its combined growth opportunity.
|Event:
|Q4 Investor Summit
|Date:
|November 16-17th, 2021
|Presentation:
|November 16th at 2:45 PM ET
|Location:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tljVEMprQZ-Tc8q9em0pvQ
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About Soluna Holdings, Inc. formerly Mechanical Technology
Soluna Holdings, Inc. (formerly Mechanical Technology), develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Soluna's MTI Instruments division is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com.
For further information:
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Kirin Smith
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.
