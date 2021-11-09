-Over 6,500 new players registered on the site; FansUnite plans to launch first-ever VamosGG Cup CS:GO Tournament in Brazil early next year-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Brazilian esports wagering platform, VamosGG, achieved record registrations and betting activity during the recently completed PGL Major, the world's largest CS:GO championship.

In collaboration with FansUnite partner IMG, VamosGG secured the Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for the Brazilian broadcast of the PGL Major and served as the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the country's most popular streamer Gaules and the Gaules.tv community.

The tournament broadcast set multiple records, including:

2.15 million peak viewers in Brazil on Gaules.tv during the opening rounds 1

800,843 unique spectators with 310,994 concurrent viewers at the high point during the championship match 2

Most watched GS:GO event in history3

Throughout the tournament, VamosGG offered pre-match and in-play wagers, which resulted in the following milestones:

6,500+ new players registered

More than 3,000 concurrent users at its peak

100,000+ user sessions

4,000 new social media followers

"We are pleased to have received such an overwhelming response from the esports and betting community in Brazil," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "It was a great way to launch the brand and proved the value of influencer marketing in the esports arena. The fanbase's adoption of the VamosGG betting platform during this PGL Major validated FansUnite's expansion strategy. We will continue to increase our presence in Brazil as we simultaneously continue to identify new markets where our ability to launch and localize sites will be rewarded. FansUnite is in a unique position to do this as we own the technology, hold multiple gaming licenses and have the infrastructure in place to replicate the success of VamosGG."

Building on Brazil's response to the PGL Major, FansUnite is pleased to announce the launch of the VamosGG Cup. The tournament will be another opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the VamosGG brand, drive more customer registrations, increase FansUnite's local betting offerings and showcase the breadth of the Company's platform to partners. Full details of the VamosGG cup and future campaigns will be revealed in the near future.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

