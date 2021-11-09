

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



-Earnings: $271 million in Q1 vs. -$253 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.94 in Q1 vs. -$0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $372 million or $1.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.33 per share -Revenue: $43.97 billion in Q1 vs. $39.07 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.90



