Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Norditek Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (578/21)

On request of Norditek Group AB, company registration number 559307-6986, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 10, 2021. Shares Short name: NOTEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,637,727 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016843486 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 238235 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559307-6986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.