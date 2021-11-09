Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing, LLC: Professional Liability Insurance Expert Wayne Bernstein Joins Western Security Surplus, an XPT Partners Company

Bernstein brings 24 years of wholesale insurance expertise to his new position

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers (WSS), an XPT Partners company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Professional Liability specialist Wayne E. Bernstein, CIC, as Senior Vice President of Professional Lines. WSS, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a wholesale brokerage and general agency dealing exclusively with appointed and licensed retail agents.

Bernstein is a 24-year wholesale industry veteran. In his most recent position before joining WSS, he worked as the Director of Professional Lines at a large, well-established national wholesaler. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director for a small Los Angeles boutique wholesaler, where he honed his skills as a Professional Liability specialist. In his new role, Bernstein will be working closely with Mark Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer of WSS, to help expand the company's imprint across the West Coast.

"I am thrilled to be joining the XPT and Western Security Surplus team, with their proven track record and wide range of carriers," Bernstein said. "I look forward to diving into my new role and am excited for what the future holds."

Bernstein was nominated as a Top Specialty Broker by Insurance Business America in 2018 and 2021, and holds the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor. He has authored several industry articles and appeared as a guest speaker at many industry events. In his spare time, he enjoys riding his Harley motorcycle, ice hockey and spending time with family.

"We are eager to have the opportunity to work closely with Wayne and utilize his extensive industry expertise," said Mark Kaufman, COO of WSS. "His experience is a perfect match for our company, and I anticipate great things ahead."

Western Security Surplus welcomes Wayne to his new position and looks forward to his contribution to the team.

About Western Security Surplus

Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers, an XPT Partners company, is a wholesale insurance brokerage and general agency founded in 1981, offering a wide range of standard, unique and exclusive insurance programs. WSS holds licenses in various states across the country.

About XPT Partners

XPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C brokerage, binding and transportation by bringing together wholesale broking and multiple binding authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at msmith@xptspecialty.com or visit xptspecialty.com.

