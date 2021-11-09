

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



-Earnings: -$0.17 million in Q3 vs. -$0.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.65 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $32.79 million in Q3 vs. $24.96 million in the same period last year.



