PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 year-over-year 09-Nov-2021

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 84.9 million tons (+0.6%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 0.1 million tons (+0.2%) to 67.6 million tons. The growth in transshipment of oil products (by 1 million tons, +4.1%) offset a decrease in crude oil turnover (by 0.8 million tons, -1.9%).

The growth rates of oil product transshipment are higher than the overall growth rates in the industry by 1 p.p.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 2.5%, to 17.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were mainly containers, as well as raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals, and cast iron: - Turnover of containers grew to 3.5 million tons (+8.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase intransshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Groupamounted to 25%, 18 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole. - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 11 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.9 million tons (+61% / 0.4 million tons) due to increasedexport of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo dropped by 2%industrywide. - The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 7.3 million tons (+2.1% / 0.2 milliontons) was ensured by high export demand amid the record prices in world markets.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January-September Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 84,939.638 84,401.330 538.308 0.64% Liquid cargo, total 67,632.905 67,518.552 114.353 0.17% Crude oil 40,750.135 41,533.765 -783.630 -1.89% Oil products 26,108.515 25,077.823 1,030.692 4.11% UAN 512.149 541.136 -28.987 -5.36% Oils 262.106 365.828 -103.721 -28.35% Bulk cargo, total 5,342.543 5,247.672 94.872 1.81% Iron ore raw materials 2,825.520 3,645.912 -820.392 -22.50% Other ore cargo 24.201 45.443 -21.242 -46.74% Chemical cargo 949.123 589.356 359.767 61.04% Coal 916.624 907.871 8.753 0.96% Sugar 627.074 59.089 567.986 961.24% General cargo, total 8,276.894 8,145.281 131.613 1.62% Ferrous metals and cast iron 7,314.596 7,160.829 153.767 2.15% Timber 107.595 133.868 -26.273 -19.63% Timber (thsd cubic m) 191.463 243.397 -51.934 -21.34% Nonferrous metals 655.912 741.970 -86.058 -11.60% Perishable cargo 198.790 108.613 90.177 83.03% Containers 3,478.325 3,203.238 275.087 8.59% Containers 3,478.325 3,203.238 275.087 8.59% Containers (thsd TEU) 424.663 338.717 85.946 25.37% Other 208.970 286.587 -77.617 -27.08%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

