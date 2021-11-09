Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 year-over-year

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 year-over-year 09-Nov-2021 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 year-over-year

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 84.9 million tons (+0.6%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 0.1 million tons (+0.2%) to 67.6 million tons. The growth in transshipment of oil products (by 1 million tons, +4.1%) offset a decrease in crude oil turnover (by 0.8 million tons, -1.9%).

The growth rates of oil product transshipment are higher than the overall growth rates in the industry by 1 p.p.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 2.5%, to 17.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were mainly containers, as well as raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals, and cast iron: - Turnover of containers grew to 3.5 million tons (+8.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase intransshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Groupamounted to 25%, 18 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole. - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 11 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.9 million tons (+61% / 0.4 million tons) due to increasedexport of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo dropped by 2%industrywide. - The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 7.3 million tons (+2.1% / 0.2 milliontons) was ensured by high export demand amid the record prices in world markets.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January-September   Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t  % 
Cargo turnover, total     84,939.638 84,401.330 538.308  0.64% 
Liquid cargo, total      67,632.905 67,518.552 114.353  0.17% 
Crude oil           40,750.135 41,533.765 -783.630 -1.89% 
Oil products         26,108.515 25,077.823 1,030.692 4.11% 
UAN              512.149  541.136  -28.987  -5.36% 
Oils             262.106  365.828  -103.721 -28.35% 
Bulk cargo, total       5,342.543 5,247.672 94.872  1.81% 
Iron ore raw materials    2,825.520 3,645.912 -820.392 -22.50% 
Other ore cargo        24.201   45.443   -21.242  -46.74% 
Chemical cargo        949.123  589.356  359.767  61.04% 
Coal             916.624  907.871  8.753   0.96% 
Sugar             627.074  59.089   567.986  961.24% 
General cargo, total     8,276.894 8,145.281 131.613  1.62% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 7,314.596 7,160.829 153.767  2.15% 
Timber            107.595  133.868  -26.273  -19.63% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     191.463  243.397  -51.934  -21.34% 
Nonferrous metals       655.912  741.970  -86.058  -11.60% 
Perishable cargo       198.790  108.613  90.177  83.03% 
Containers          3,478.325 3,203.238 275.087  8.59% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     424.663  338.717  85.946  25.37% 
Other             208.970  286.587  -77.617  -27.08%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126385 
EQS News ID:  1247457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
