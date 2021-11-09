Lucy Security Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Developing Security Awareness Training (SAT) Solutions with Its E-learning Platform

Lucy Security's Solutions Help Organizations Protect Sensitive Information and Data in the Workplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the security awareness training industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lucy Security with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its innovative security awareness training and testing solutions. Lucy Security's reliable and powerful SAT tools provide organizations with the understanding and ability to strengthen preventive measures on several security topics, such as phishing, password security, malware, data privacy, and secure social networks.

"Lucy Security designs engaging, gamified content that supports all learning styles, capturing any user's attention to enable them to recall and implement security best practices," said Tara Semon, Best Practices Research Team Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "Lucy Security embraces and employs Swiss Quality in everything it does, from developing reliable and robust solutions with comprehensive and engaging content to working closely with clients and partners to guide its product roadmap."

Lucy Security's platform has powerful features and capabilities that are available online or offline, facilitating accessibility to the company's SAT solutions. The software is fully flexible to be utilized as a software-as-a-service solution, on Lucy Security's virtual private server, on-premise or even in the cloud. In addition, the company's platform is a highly differentiated and unique 360° training system that detects, tracks, and analyzes an employee's interactions with simulated attacks, which ensures organizational security at all levels.

"Lucy enables organizations to enhance security awareness of employees and managerial teams with pioneering and disruptive solutions in the security market," noted Swetha R K, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The original approach of Lucy's platform offers attack and malware simulations, security progress measurement, and extensive and constantly updated training content, among many other groundbreaking tools that create a more secure environment for customers worldwide."

In an ever-increasing cybersecurity market, the company has established itself as a reliable provider with vast expertise and a solid performance with its innovative training platform and engaging content. With its helpful support staff and knowledgeable managerial team, Lucy Security guarantees a first-class learning experience, with hundreds of web-based videos, training, quizzes, games, and attack simulation tests.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully, resulting in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Lucy Security

Founded in 2015, LUCY has transformed the ethical hacking experience of its founders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360°view of an organization's IT security vulnerabilities. LUCY continues to receive numerous industry awards, including the ISPG Award 2020 for Best Cyber Security Education and Training and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2021 for Best Anti-Phishing and Best Security Education Platform. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and in the U.S. in Austin, TX, with an office in Toronto, Canada, and support staff in France, Spain, and South Africa. Further information can be found at www.lucysecurity.com.

