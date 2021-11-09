Paygol, Experts in the Payments Industry in Chile

CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The digital payment services industry in Latin America is a broad and perhaps complex picture for many international businesses. Nothing is new to discuss with the businesses that have been operating for years, not even for consumers in the region.

However, as a strong catalyst, COVID positioned the digital market in the region with an explosive demand that changed the consumption habits of Latin Americans, including the use of new payment methods that have driven the activation of markets internationally.

For example, Chile, one of the Latin American markets with the greatest power and evolution in the financial industry, continues to grow, providing great expansion opportunities for businesses and payment services companies globally.

But, before delving into the Chilean market, it is important to know how the current panorama of electronic commerce in Latin America is, which has impacted with a positive acceleration more than 52 million people in the region during the last year.

Penetration of electronic commerce in LATAM

According to the growth rates, e-commerce transactions in Latin America are projected to exceed $ 160 million dollars in 2024. Brazil, known for being the largest economy in the region, will continue in force with rates equivalent to 11.9%, Mexico 15.8%, and Argentina with 22.3%.

This reflects the fact that, throughout the decade, Latin America will continue to strengthen this side of its economy. The low penetration that e-commerce currently represents will continue to keep it moving forward.

According to the study The Global Payment Report 2021, thee-commerce growth also increased the transaction volume of 22.2% in Brazil, 24.4% in Mexico and 29.8% in Chile.

Latin Americans have benefited from the online consumption of products and services thanks to the different payment methods offered by businesses that are operating in the region. The scope of access to these facilities is due to companies such as Paygol in Chile, which has enabled merchants to operate in the region with an optimal payment gateway that streamlines the process of receiving and making payments quickly and securely.

Into payment solution in Chile

It is interesting to understand how a market like Chile is growing rapidly, thanks to technological advances and its regulations, it has managed to gradually untie the knots of traditional regulations to compete strongly in the financial sector and online payments, benefiting the Chilean as the end customer.

For years, Chile has been known as one of the markets with the highest banking and Internet penetration in Latin America, but also for being one of the smallest in terms of number of users compared to other markets in the same region.

However, today, the use of digital payments in the country is equivalent to more than 40%, a positive trigger of consumption, channeled through credit cards and digital transfers. Figures that in the last year have attracted the attention of institutions that seek to improve regulation in the country, increasing security and efficiency in payment systems, considering the minimum standards and requirements suggested by the Constitutional Organic Law and the Central Bank of Chile so that business operations remain optimal.

The equivalent has also positively triggered within the market the implementation of new payment methods, giving way to the incorporation of payment processors such as Paygol, which has been benefiting businesses and consumers.

Payment system and methods in Chile

The ongoing improvements in Chile's payment system have favored the country's entrepreneurial innovation, unleashing a Fintech revolution, with the opening of more than 176 startups in the country.

In response to this acceleration, the country shows that 92% of Chileans have access to more payment methods compared to last year. This is thanks to merchants who have chosen to integrate payment processors to offer their customers a platform with more payment options in an easy and secure way.

In addition, this indicates that companies such as Paygol are at the forefront, covering the demand for payments in cash through ServiPAG, MULTIcaja; online payments with Kiphu, webpay, onepay, among others; and payments with cards VISA, MasterCard, American Express, MAGNA, JUMBO and many more.

The benefits of this type of integrations allow international businesses to expand in the region with a single contract, increasing sales efficiently and steadily regardless of the industry in which they operate

Paygol in Latin America

Technological advances and digital trends have enabled payment processors and international businesses to enter the region. With a single integration and more than 100 payment methods, Paygol has helped businesses from different industries to operate successfully in Latin America; an opportunity with which several global companies have conquered a market of more than 600 million people.

With more payment options from abroad, greater security in online transactions and sustained improvements in transportation and shipping infrastructure, globalization has opened the doors to a borderless market.

And the positioning within the Latin market broadens the profitability of products and services, which at the same time favors the competitiveness of businesses and the growth of their consumer base.

For more information on how to operate in Chile and learn more about the Chilean market and the most used payment methods. Contact them.

Contact details:

Paygol - ventas@paygol.com

+56 23304 5391

SOURCE: Paygol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671692/Paygol-Experts-in-the-Payments-Industry-in-Chile