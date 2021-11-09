Adaptavist: 2021 Digital Etiquette Study Highlights the Rise of the Invisible Workforce

International study finds that workers struggle daily with using digital tools, worry about virtual communication and feel invisible on digital platforms.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The 2021 Digital Etiquette Study by digital transformation experts, Adaptavist, highlights that 52% of workers in the US want to come back to the workplace/office full-time, while 33% favour a flexible/hybrid model and 16% want to be remote only. However, as hybrid work increasingly becomes the long-term future for knowledge workers, Adaptavist has found growing despair among employees with the tools and technologies they are using to navigate working remotely with many left feeling invisible.

The Adaptavist 2021 Digital Etiquette Study [Adaptavist 2021 Digital Etiquette Study] includes survey responses from 1,600 knowledge workers across the US. "What this year's Digital Etiquette Study clearly demonstrates is that while hybrid working is the way forward, there is still work to be done to maximise the opportunities that hybrid working can bring to both employees and businesses alike," says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist.

The Rise of the Invisible Workforce

This year's Digital Etiquette highlights that organisations need to engage more with their staff if they want satisfied employees. According to the Study, a whopping 69% say they 'sometimes' or 'always' feel invisible to their colleagues on digital platforms despite their interactions and posts. When asked what improvements they would recommend to management, employees' top three responses were:

24% say leaders need to show more empathy for employees

23% want to be asked for employee feedback on the way work has changed post Covid

22% want to be asked for employee feedback on the tools being used

19% say management is out of touch with the way work and productivity has changed

When asked what they need, employees were clear. The top answer was better tools, software and hardware to do the job (36%). The second most identified need was for the organization to adopt a proactive vs reactive work culture (33%). Thirdly, employees want more training and learning opportunities (32%). Lastly, employees want their managers to be more realistic (32%).

When asked about the things they missed most about the pre-Covid work environment, respondents answered the following:

28% of employees miss working side-by-side with their team

23% miss the ability to celebrate success / special events and give and receive recognition

21% miss chance meetings with colleagues they don't work with directly for social reasons

Adds Haighton-Wiliams: "A key learning from the Study is that companies need to communicate and engage more with employees to better understand how work has changed and what employees need to be more effective and ultimately happier in their work. The last 18 months has driven many organisations and teams apart and distrust has grown with 35% actively pursuing finding a new job outside of their current organisation. Of those respondents, 68% are looking for another job directly related to how the company responded to Covid-19."

Driving Digital Discontent

The widespread adoption of additional tools to accommodate new work requirements due to the pandemic (61%), has led to new challenges in the workplace including the following key findings:

52% report spending half an hour or more each day looking for information they need to do their job, such as searching emails or chat conversations *

50% stated that their organisation has too many tools/software requirements

48% said their organisation has too many tools that perform the same function

function 50% claimed they spend too much time navigating between tools to do their job efficiently

53% are familiar with the term 'task switching' and of those, 59% say they feel they lose time during the day due to switching tasks across digital tools

41% are familiar with the term 'tool fatigue' and of those, 62% say they lose time during their workday due to tool fatigue

For further insights please visit: https://static.adaptavistassets.com/downloads/Adaptavist_2021_Digital_Etiquette_Study.pdf

ENDS

About the Adaptavist Digital Etiquette Study

4,454 workers that operate in office-based industries and departments from the US (c. 1,600), UK (c. 1,600) Canada (c. 600) and Australia (c. 600) were surveyed for Adaptavist's 2021 Digital Etiquette study. The survey audience spans part-time employees to c-suite level executives and owners across industries.The research included a breakdown of the various ages of workers: 41% of respondents were 23-38 years old; 39% 39-54; 19% between 55-74; and 1% were%, 75 years or older.

Note that each figure over .5 has been rounded up for consistency.

*58% report spending half an hour or more each day looking for information they need to do their job, such as searching emails or chat conversations. This is an increase of 5 mins per day, year on year despite having 12 months to adapt to remote / hybrid working

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organisations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 13,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, and a trusted Slack partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for 2020.

Contact information:

Adaptavist press office at T/F/D

adaptavist@wearetfd.com

SOURCE: Adaptavist

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671687/2021-Digital-Etiquette-Study-Highlights-the-Rise-of-the-Invisible-Workforce