

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $378.01 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $216.90 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $429.92 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $16.46 billion from $11.78 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $429.92 Mln. vs. $173.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $16.46 Bln vs. $11.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYSCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de