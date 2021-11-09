CoreDial's Next-Gen CoreNexa 7.0 Solution Earns TMC's 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

All-in-one Voice, Video, Messaging and Collaboration Solution Earns More Accolades for its Compelling Features and Value

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that its CoreNexa 7.0 cloud communications solution has been recognized as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC). One of the most prestigious honors handed out by TMC, the Communications Solutions Product of the Year recognizes "exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications." This is the third award CoreNexa 7.0 has received since its launch in spring of 2021.

CoreNexa 7.0 was designed to unleash the power of the modern workforce, combining high-quality voice and HD video with all the collaboration capabilities employees need to be productive and stay engaged, whether working remotely or in the office. As more and more businesses adopt long-term remote or hybrid work environments, CoreNexa 7.0 provides essential tools that make communication and collaboration seamless and enjoyable for employees, regardless of their current environment. The solution offers all users a built-in softphone with an extensive list of key calling features plus HD video meetings, "always on" virtual rooms, messaging with chat and SMS, same-time screen sharing, and private "sidebar" conversations with or without video. These high-value premium features further enhance collaboration and operations and create extraordinarily productive organizations.

"We are thrilled and encouraged by the recognition CoreNexa 7.0 has received since its launch, and we're honored to receive the TMC Communications Solutions Product of the Year award," said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. "We built this solution for a simple purpose: to provide our channel partners and their customers with a modern workforce collaboration platform; one that is incredibly reliable, and includes the highest quality for voice, video, messaging, and collaboration. CoreNexa 7.0 enables our partners to remain differentiated, successful, and resilient in an increasingly video-centric market. CoreNexa 7.0's capabilities can be used to replace, supplement, or enhance physical office environments. It offers the tremendous benefit of flexibility and mobility. That's what the modern office and workforce needs. Remote work is going to be a fact of life for the foreseeable future, and that means businesses need new ways of connecting with employees and customers. This award validates our belief that CoreNexa 7.0 is the right solution for this requirement, and we're excited to continue making it the most compelling offering we can for our channel partners and their customers."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com

