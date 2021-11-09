Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced a strategic partnership with Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, pairing their Application Persistence capabilities with the Company's DEFEND continuous authentication solution.

The partnership, announced at the InfoSec World Digital 2021 event, aligns with Absolute's launch of Absolute Application Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS) and allows Plurilock to embed the power of self-healing in its DEFEND continuous authentication product. As a result of the partnership, Plurilock will offer a new comprehensive offering called DEFEND Persisted.

With the DEFEND Persisted offering, users will benefit from the existing continuous authentication technology, now with self-healing capabilities built in. By hardening DEFEND with Absolute's Application Persistence, Plurilock is helping to ensure that their product remains healthy, installed, and working effectively across their customer base. Absolute APaaS partners will also have access to telemetry data that offers insights into application health and performance.

"We're proud to partner with Absolute to leverage their firmware-embedded, self-healing connection to deliver our new DEFEND Persisted offering," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "In a time where more workforces are shifting to remote environments, continuous authentication is critical to ensure the security of devices. Absolute's cutting-edge Persistence® technology will help provide assurance to our customers that their devices will remain protected, and that DEFEND will continue to invisibly authenticate users, even if cyber attackers attempt to uninstall or remove it from a device."

"In today's work-from-anywhere environments, organizations are more reliant than ever on software providers to keep their critical assets protected from an onslaught of security threats," said Edward Choi, SVP of Global Alliances at Absolute Software. "As an APaaS partner, Plurilock is taking the steps needed to harden and self-heal their mission-critical application to help ensure it remains healthy and working effectively for their customers."

Plurilock's proprietary DEFEND solution uses micro-expressions, based on a user's keyboard and mouse movements, to create a unique behavioral biometric user signature that continuously authenticates identity throughout the workday.

The Company's DEFEND Persisted will be available as an early access offering. To learn more, contact sales@plurilock.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections.

To learn more, visit www.absolute.com.

ABSOLUTE, ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE, the ABSOLUTE logo, PERSISTENCE, APPLICATION PERSISTENCE, and ENDPOINT RESILIENCE are trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

