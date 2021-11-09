New Dallas, TX Area location serves as a hub location for U.S. client operations that yielded $11.88M USD (unaudited) in revenue in the first half of 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTC Pink: MHTCF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces the opening of new facilities in the Dallas, Texas area later this month. Bloom has also added additional key operations resources to support growing demand from clients. Official opening of the new Dallas area facilities comes just after the U.S. Federal Government's announcement requiring vaccinations or testing for US based companies administered by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and additional announcements last week enforcing vaccinations among the workforce by January 4, 2022.

The new Dallas location includes offices for operations and expanded laboratories for diagnostic testing to meet rapidly growing demand. Prior to acquisition, announced on July 14th, Bloom's U.S. testing business achieved revenues of approximately $11.88M USD for the first half of 2021 with related operating expenses for the same period totaling $4.73M USD as captured in the Business Acquisition Report (BAR), available on Sedar (https://www.sedar.com). Testing and data for Movie/TV productions, Fortune 500 thus far, serve as a base-line for expanding capabilities with Bloom's complete platform that integrates testing with employee vaccination data management for organizations required to comply with the recently announced mandates. Bloom's rapidly evolving technology platform can help organizations both set their policies for risk management and show compliance to regulators if desired.

"Our Dallas location will support our mission of 'unstoppable is possible' for our clients," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Pending mandates and ongoing variants have placed an emphasis on needs for long-term reliable testing for Covid coupled with Vaccine management among other on-site health services in demand. By tying together health services with data-driven intelligence, we can help organizations can run more efficiently well into the coming decade. Expanding our facilities in Dallas enables us to maintain a high-level of service for our growing client base as we solidify our position as a next generation occupational health provider delivering Occupational Health-Tech."

Bloom cautions that figures for revenue and expenses generated in the first six months of 2021 have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTC Pink: MHTCF) (FSE: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development of new facilitates in the Dallas area. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102264