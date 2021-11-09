Poster highlighting the mechanism of action for ANVS401 is on display onsite and online

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Vice President of Research, Cheng Fang, Ph.D. will present the ANVS401 mechanism of action via a poster presentation, on display both onsite and online, during the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference.

The poster presentation, titled "Translational inhibition of neurotoxic aggregating proteins leads to efficacy in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients*," can be viewed in person in the Statler Room of the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, Boston, MA during lunch and coffee breaks. The digital version of the poster is now available on the CTAD digital platform to registered conference attendees. All abstracts will also be published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD).

Annovis' lead compound, ANVS401, is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAP) currently being developed for AD, AD in Down Syndrome (AD-DS), and PD. The mRNAs of neurotoxic aggregating proteins, including Amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP), t-Tau and p-Tau, as well as a-Synuclein (a-Syn), have a unique sequence which regulates translation of these proteins. ANVS401 acts on that sequence to inhibit the translation of neurotoxic proteins. By preventing the overexpression of these neurotoxic proteins, ANVS401 reverses the downstream toxic cascade that leads to neurodegeneration. Slight reductions in neurotoxic proteins at the beginning of the toxic cascade have been shown in the Company's animal studies and Phase 2a clinical trials in AD and PD to reinstate homeostasis and to lead to statistically significant improvements in cognition in AD patients and motor function in PD patients.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD, and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/ PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners, LLC

(303) 482-6405

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

