

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, food products firm Sysco Corp. (SYY) reiterated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.53 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



