Frost & Sullivan Reveals Opportunities and Challenges for Industrial Cybersecurity in a Digitized World

Webinar will explore how IT/OT teams can align to deliver on business and digital transformation goals without compromising on cybersecurity

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid application of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased connectivity across cyber and physical systems to enable smart cities, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0.

However, industrial companies globally face increased cybersecurity risks and threats due to a lack of prioritization and insufficient investments into necessary ICT infrastructure and cybersecurity protection. Threats include cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and manufacturing sites, which are becoming increasingly attractive targets for hackers due to inadequate security protocols. For example, the cyberattack on an oil pipeline company, Colonial Pipeline, remains the largest cyberattack on an oil infrastructure target in the history of the United States.

The widespread digitization of industrial operations and rising incidences of cyberattacks on operational environments are driving the increased adoption of information technology (IT)/operational technology (OT) security services. As a result, organizations and senior management in industrial companies must rethink and realign their cybersecurity strategies to survive and thrive in a digitally connected world.

Join Amy Lin, Industry Analyst, and Meng Yang Ng, Senior Consultant, Industrial at Frost & Sullivan, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Opportunities and Challenges for Industrial Cybersecurity in a Connected World," on November 16 at 11 a.m. SGT. In this webinar, discover how businesses can work with their IT/OT teams to achieve digital transformation goals while ensuring a secure industrial environment. In addition, learn from the ecosystem and key players to benchmark best practices for industrial organizations.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://frost.ly/6mu

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the key market trends impacting industrial automation and manufacturing organizations around the world.

Gain insights into why IT/OT security is a key imperative for your organization.

Discover the organizational challenges in adopting cybersecurity under industrial environments and how to mitigate them.

Uncover strategic recommendations from industry experts and actionable insights from actual use cases.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at: http://frost.ly/1ti

