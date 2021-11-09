LeadsRx Gives Advertisers Analytics Tools to Finally Measure National Television Commercials, Including Live, Broadcast, and Dual-Feed Cable Programming

Capability solves decades-old problem advertisers experience of not being able to accurately measure complex national TV spots

Solution leads to greater accuracy in multi-touch attribution results for the types of feeds and the times commercials air nationally

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx today announced its LeadsRx Attribution product now supports multi-touch attribution (MTA) for national television commercials, including live, broadcast, and dual-feed cable programming. The solution leads to greater accuracy in attribution results, which means buyers of TV advertising can better optimize their budgets and earn higher return on ad spend (ROAS).

This new LeadsRx capability is available now to provide support for national television spot logs that take into consideration the complexities of national advertising. The system automatically adjusts the time commercials air according to the type of feed, time zones, and daylight savings time considerations.

"Accurately measuring the impact of national television advertising has been a pain point for some time due to the existence of dual feeds," said Adam Ortman, VP, Growth & Innovation, at Generator Media + Analytics. "With this new methodology, LeadsRx is now able to better inform clients and help optimize their national TV ad budgets by providing a truer picture of TV's impact across the country."

Incorporating national television ads within analytics, such as MTA, is difficult due to the complexities of television. Commercials air at different times throughout the U.S. depending on whether ads are shown during live events (such as sports, concerts, etc.), on broadcast networks (such as the big three of ABC, CBS, and NBC), or on cable networks.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that some cable networks are shown live across the country, while others are aired twice a day ("dual-feed cable"), time zones are different, and some states (e.g., Arizona and Hawaii) do not switch to Daylight Savings Time.

National advertisers must take an analytic approach to understanding how various ad mediums are performing both as individual channels as well as in combination with other channels. The complexity surrounding national TV advertising compounds the issue of accurately measuring advertising effectiveness for brands that advertise across the country. The examples in this Nielsen Feed Pattern Guide shows just how confusing it can be to understand broadcast and dual-feed cable programming air times.

"By offering this solution, LeadsRx is using analytics to help national television advertisers and agencies representing advertisers to lower customer acquisition costs, increase customer lifetime value, and spot and eliminate wasted ad spend," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "Our customers have been clamoring for this kind of solution, and our team has worked hard to provide an MTA solution offering this capability."

The new solution is available immediately within the standard LeadsRx Attribution product, and there is no extra charge to implement national TV advertising data monitoring, measurement, and insights.

For more details on LeadsRx Attribution click here.

Learn more about the LeadsRx suite of offerings, including MTA, privacy-first customer journey analytics, and the concept of "People + Data = Better" by visiting LeadsRx.com.

About LeadsRx

Guided by an ethos of impartiality, consumer privacy, and quality first-party data, LeadsRx provides SaaS software and services that has helped marketers at more than 5,000 global and local brands and agencies increase customer acquisition efficiency, grow lifetime value, and identify wasted ad spend. LeadsRx foundational technology is our unique Universal Pixel that has collected more than 2.0 billion personas for anonymous individuals - not personal identities, but the characteristics or demographic attributes that make up the type of customer or customers represented by their digital experience across devices, browsers, and apps. To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

