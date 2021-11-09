Delta Resources Limited: Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario and, Canada.

Delta-2 VMS project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

The Delta-2 VMS project is 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta has three (3) deep gravity anomalies with responses comparable to those over known world-class VMS deposits (see press release June 22, 2021) as well as a minimum of 30 high-priority VTEM conductors to test

Drilling is expected to start on November 15, 2021. A total of 36 drill holes are planned for 7,400m.

Additional gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims.

Delta-2 Gold project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

The Delta-2 Gold project is also 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta completed a program of geological mapping, sampling, prospecting and mechanical trenching in mid-October 2021.

Delta has discovered a new gold-bearing structure trending 020 azimuth located 575m SE of the R14 gold prospect and nearly 600m SW of Delta's new OLI Gold discovery. Preliminary assay results have returned 18.8 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au in grab samples. The gold structure can be followed on LiDAR imagery for a minimum strike length of 500m to 1.5km.

This new discovery has lead Delta to gain a better understanding of the structural controls and geometry of the gold mineralization. With structures trending 020 azimuth becoming gold targets as well as the structures trending at 060 azimuth.

Drilling is also expected to begin in the Fall of 2021 to test these new gold targets between R14 and OLI, testing the extensions of the OLI-R14 structures, the intersections of both orientations of structures and parallel structures.

Delta-1 project in Thunder Bay, Ontario:

The Delta-1 project is 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Delta has outlined a gold zone over 450m long and 20m wide, extending from surface to 150m vertical. The zone is open in all directions. The zone grades approximately 1 g/t Au and is located at the core of a gold halo grading 0.2-0.4 g/t Au over 100-150m in width (See press release July 27, 2021). The zone is currently outlined with only 1,680m of drilling to date.

Delta has obtained an encroachment permit from the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario to drill. Delta has planned an additional 25 drill holes for a total of 7,500m.

Drilling is expected to begin in early 2022 once the ground is frozen to extend the mineralized zone for another 300m on strike and up to a depth of 250m.

The objective of this phase of drilling is to delineate a potential and significant gold resource.

Delta Appoints a Market Maker

Delta is also pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG will assist in maintaining active and orderly trading in the market for Delta's securities on the TSX-V. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $4,000 monthly. Delta and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Andre Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. and President of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 37M shares outstanding is currently financing to fund its 2022 exploration and in addition, is set to receive $400,000 on March 1st, 2022, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

