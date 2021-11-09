Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVL ISIN: DK0061550811 Ticker-Symbol: 7WI 
Berlin
09.11.21
15:41 Uhr
0,855 Euro
+0,040
+4,91 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2021 | 14:56
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linkfire ("LINKFI") Enters into Agreement with Liquidity Provider

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire has entered into an agreement with Pareto Securities to act as a liquidity provider for Linkfire's shares. The purpose is to promote Linkfire's shares' liquidity and the commitment will begin on 10 November 2021.

The commitment takes place within the framework of the Nasdaq First North rulebook rules on liquidity providers and means that the liquidity provider quotes a volume corresponding to at least SEK 20,000 on each bid and ask side with a spread of a maximum of 4 percent between the buy and sell price.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 50,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-09 at 14.30 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire ("LINKFI") enters into agreement with liquidity provider

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671874/Linkfire-LINKFI-Enters-into-Agreement-with-Liquidity-Provider

LINKFIRE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.