Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company" or "Affinity") Board of directors has approved the repricing of a total of 1,000,000 stock options of the Company from $0.19 to $0.11 per common share, and a total of 1,140,000 stock options of the Company from $0.255 to $0.11 per common share (collectively, the "Options").

The repricing of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The repricing of the 1,690,000 stock options held by insiders of the Company is also subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Details regarding the repricing of the Options will be further disclosed in the Company's information circular for its next annual general meeting.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity has outlined a hybrid exploration model of combining the advancement of strategic assets in addition to implementing a Project Generator approach to other prospective properties in the Company's portfolio.

The Company holds the Regal Property located near Revelstoke, BC as well as the Windfall North property, located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec. Exploration plans are ongoing.

