

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed U.S. producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.



Core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy, and trade services, rose by 0.4 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices in October were up by 8.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent.



