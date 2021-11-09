

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, on Tuesday said that it has appointed Vicente Reynal as chairman of the company with immediate effect, in addition to his roles of president and chief executive officer. Reynal succeeds current chairman Pete Stavros who is retiring.



William (Bill) Donnelly, member of the company's Board since 2017 has been appointed to the newly created post of lead director.



Reynal joined the company in 2015 as chief executive officer of the Gardner Denver Industrials Segment, and was named president and chief executive officer in January 2016. He has served as president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand since March 2020.



