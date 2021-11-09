Details are revealed at Wish's Global Merchant Summit

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today shared details about its plans to improve product quality on the platform. As part of a broader effort to improve user trust and increase customer retention, Wish is introducing the Wish Standards program to incentivize quality products and other positive behaviors from its merchants.

The new program, which was announced at Wish's Global Merchant Summit earlier today, measures merchants against a defined set of criteria spanning product quality, shipping experience, customer reviews, refund rates and compliance with Wish policies. Merchants who qualify for the program will benefit from commission discounts, expedited payment terms and greater exposure for their products within the app. They will also carry a 'Premier Merchant Badge' that will feature prominently across their product listings and merchant store.

"Our Wish Standards program measures the performance of merchants in areas that matter to consumers most. It enhances the end-to-end buying experiences on our platform by rewarding high-quality merchants who consistently provide a better user experience," said Farhang Kassaei, Chief Technology Officer at Wish. "Our ultimate goal is to align our merchants' success with that of an enhanced user experience. In doing so, we hope to improve user trust and demonstrate our longer-term commitment to product quality."

During the summit, Wish also announced plans to deepen its focus on discovery commerce in order to attract the next generation of buyers and brands. Starting with a homepage redesign that began rolling out last week, showcasing rich banners, deals, brands and trending products, Wish also plans to introduce shoppable video over the coming months, further blurring the lines between social and commerce.

"Our user experience is built around the concept of helping shoppers discover products and brands they love, and we're leaning into that discovery element now more than ever," said Tarun Jain, Chief Product Officer at Wish. "We believe the future of ecommerce will be built around the serendipitous discovery of products. By acting as a hub for inspiration, we hope to provoke interest and shape demand and, ultimately, be the pioneers of the next generation of commerce."

Wish's Global Merchant Summit took place at the Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel on November 9th. More than 450 attended the 1-day summit in person, and more are expected to join the virtual event online. The speaker line-up included Tarun Jain (Chief Product Officer), Farhang Kassaei (Chief Technology Officer), Sarah Luo (Director of Business Development), Emma Chen (Global Logistics Director) and Dan Yu (Product Manager-Wish Standards). Presentations from the summit are available in English, Mandarin, French, German, Spanish, Korean and Japanese and accessible via merchant.wish.com/wish-merchant-summit-2021.

Wish Standards forms part of Wish's broader push to improve product quality across the platform. As part of that effort, Wish is actively diversifying its merchant base outside of China in order to expand product selection and improve product quality.

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

