Car Care Products Market to Reach USD 13770 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Care Products Market is Segmented by Type (Cleaning Products, Repair Products, Protection Products), by Application (Auto Beauty Shop, Auto 4S Shop, Individual Consumers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Automotive Industry .

In 2020, the global Car Care Products market size was USD 9219 Million and it is expected to reach USD 13770 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of car care products are:

The Car Care Products market is expected to be driven by rapidly expanding global automotive sales, an increase in consumer disposable income, and innovations in car washing techniques.

Due to increased population and rising incomes, several major economies in the Asia Pacific, notably India, Thailand, and China, have had significant levels of vehicle production over the historical period. Increased demand for automobile maintenance products has stemmed from rising automotive manufacturing to meet rising demand in these developing economies. This in turn is expected to increase the growth of car care products.

Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income, advances in car cleaning procedures, and rising demand for waterless dry wash products are all contributing to the Car Care Products market's expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CAR CARE PRODUCTS MARKET

The Car Care Products market is likely to benefit from an increase in used automobile sales. The market for secondhand cars has increased significantly as a result of consumers' desire for high-quality vehicles at reasonable pricing. Pollutants that cause deterioration of vehicle paintwork and interior work are more likely to be found in used cars. Sun rays, tree resin, road asphalt, sand, gravel, de-icing agents, bird guano, and other aerial pollutants are all present in an automobile. As a result, there is an increase in demand for car care products such as car polish and wax, trim cleaners, and tire and rim protectors all over the world, as car care products help to preserve a used car's interiors, clean the exterior, extend the life of a vehicle, and add value to a used automobile.

The demand for interior and automotive care products has increased as a result of COVID-19. The use of e-commerce platforms by major businesses to facilitate the distribution of car care products has a favorable impact on car care product usage during lockdowns. With the help of DIY auto care products available on online platforms, car owners began to take better care of their vehicles. Furthermore, the development of antimicrobial vehicle care products is projected to contribute to the market's expansion. Many car care product producers, as well as automobile owners and customers, understand the necessity of a germ-free surface. COVID-19 has boosted demand for car care products in recent years, as drivers have realized the significance of utilizing disinfectants and antibacterial car care solutions for their own and other passengers' safety.

The demand for effective automobile maintenance products is expanding in tandem with the growing use of luxury cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for outdoor leisure activities. To broaden their customer base, top players are offering these products through online channels. Aside from that, rising consumer knowledge of vehicle care is fueling demand for novel cleaning products to maintain car seats, restore colors, and remove unpleasant odors and nicotine traces. These developments are accelerating the car care products market.

CAR CARE PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the cleaning products segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Because of their ability to protect the various interior and exterior sections of an automobile, cleaning and caring car care solutions are widely utilized in passenger cars. The rising demand for cleaning and maintaining car care solutions is due to car owners' greater focus on improving the looks of their vehicles.

The major markets are Europe and North America, which account for around 35 percent and 30 percent of the total Car Care Products market share, respectively. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in Europe is boosting the market for car care products in the region. Countries like France, Italy, and Germany have made substantial contributions to the region's automotive sector expansion. The growing trend of restoring vintage automobiles and doing routine maintenance on new ones is expected to boost the industry's growth.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE CAR CARE PRODUCTS MARKET

3M, Turtle Wax, Illinois Tool Works, Armored Autogroup, and Soft99 are the leading manufacturers of auto care supplies. The top five accounted for about 15% of the total.

Key Companies

3M

Turtle Wax

Illinois Tool Works

Armored AutoGroup

SOFT99

SONAX

Tetrosyl

Northern Labs

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

Bullsone

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

Mothers

Auto Magic.

