First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 November 2021. The new shares are issued due to debt conversion. Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 77,380,733 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,304,345 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 80,685,078 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Price: EUR 0.4167 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on tel +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025647