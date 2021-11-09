MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Selected by My HR Professionals to Provide Virtual Health Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that My HR Professionals has selected its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, to provide virtual health benefits to their client's employees. This will allow employees of all industries and pay grades to manage their health through access to $0 copay primary, urgent, and behavioral care.

Serving over 20,000 employees nationwide, My HR Professional's mission is to focus on meeting their client's business needs by building personal relationships with each of them. They are a family owned and operated business that recognizes the importance of building strong and trusting relationships, a view which is captured in one of their featured quotes, "good for your employees, good for business".

"We are confident that Health Karma's Membership Plan will fill a long-neglected gap in healthcare coverage for many employees," said Vanessa, Benefits Director at My HR Professionals. "Their approach in streamlining personalized care and reducing barriers to healthcare coverage is very much in line with our company's mission for our own clients, so much so that we opted to offer this solution to our employees as well."

"The high costs of healthcare make it challenging for employers, especially small employers, to provide any type of access to health care. In working directly with My HR Professionals, thousands of employees will now be able to add this membership and access care," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "Health Karma strives to find partners that exemplify effective services to small employers and are willing to look at innovative solutions to face challenges. Our in-the-moment 24/7/365 access to behavioral therapy and our use of common technologies to connect patients with providers are just two examples of programs we've invested in that have been proven to optimize outcomes," he said.

The partnership between My HR Professionals and Health Karma is an intuitive one as both companies provide client-oriented benefits. Both companies are committed to providing the most effective solutions, rather than the most traditional. In addition, the focus of both organizations to serve small employers and find solutions for those employers is a common goal.

"This partnership will not only enhance our service offerings to our clients, but further our mission of improving a business's bottom line by maximizing work-place satisfaction and minimizing employee turnover, which is a proven outcome of offering access to healthcare benefits," said Vanessa. "We expect to see great outcomes from this much-needed program."

About My HR Professionals

Our approach is simple; provide the best service possible, focused on meeting our clients' business needs. Formerly known as SPMI, My HR Professionals has been in business for over 25 years and serves clients nationwide. As a family owned and operated business, relationships are important. When you call, we answer. You will know our names, and we will know yours. For more information, please visit www.myhrprofessionals.com.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

