Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce Goethe University Frankfurtas winner of the 2021 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the EMEIA region.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to highlight innovation and research excellence. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics and research platform to global institutions enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

Steve Sheehan, executive director of WRDS and Gregg Gordon, managing director of SSRN, presented the award to Dr. Christian Schlag, Dean of Goethe University Frankfurt,during the virtual AACSB EMEA Conference.

"It is a great honor to receive this award on behalf of the whole faculty," said Professor Christian Schlag, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business at Goethe University Frankfurt. The two awarding institutions and the data and services they are providing are an integral element of the research work done at our faculty. I am very proud of the recognition that the members of our faculty receive for their continuous hard work in research and their high-quality output. This award is a highlight for all of us here."

"I am very pleased to present the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to Goethe University Frankfurt," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director, WRDS. "Supporting and advancing research is our primary goal at WRDS, and it is wonderful to be able to honor Goethe University Frankfurt for its commitment to innovative academic research."

"SSRN continues to be excited about the Innovation Award because of the important research happening at schools like Goethe University Frankfurt, and the world needs more high-quality research," said Gregg Gordon.

Together, WRDS and SSRN, the world's leading scholarly research network, are advancing impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at regulatory, national, and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Award, the organizations have developed the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

