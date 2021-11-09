Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
Leading Japanese Sushi Chain Deploys Contactless Self-Service Kiosks Powered by Neonode

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that a Neonode customer in Japan has been selected by a leading sushi restaurant chain in Japan to retrofit the chain's self-service kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.

The end customer, which is one of the largest sushi restaurant chains in Japan, has decided to deploy a contactless retrofit solution, powered by Neonode touch sensor modules, to all existing self-service kiosks in their over 500 restaurants nationwide.

"This is a breakthrough order for Neonode in QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants), a kiosk segment that is important to Neonode's contactless business and is growing rapidly worldwide. I am happy to see yet another competitive solution making its way into a large number of sushi restaurants all over Japan," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Leading Japanese Sushi Chain Deploys Contactless Self-Ordering Kiosks Powered by Neonode

