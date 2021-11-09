The U.S. manufacturer has started building its third Ohio production base and has also begun ordering equipment to kit out its first factory in India.U.S. thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has announced it expects to have more cash and equivalents in the assets column at the end of the year than previously thought, even though logistics problems dragged on its third-quarter results. Despite CEO Mark Widmar warning "extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third-quarter results," and net sales for the three-month period falling $46 million from Q2, to $584 million, the solar ...

