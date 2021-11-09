The Shanti Therapeutics Focus on Chronic Pain Market with Psychedelics

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: GWS) (FSE: O3X4) (OTCQB: PNNRF) ("Global" or the "Company") updates on MDMA provisional patent applications.

Shanti Therapeutics has a filed provisional patent application for the treatment of pain with MDMA. Global Wellness has acquired 100% of the share capital in Shanti Therapeutics and all its constituent intellectual property. Upon completion of the initial clinical trial, the provisional patent will be upgraded to a global PCT patent with USPTO coverage.

The Phase 2a clinical trial in healthy volunteers is scheduled to commence recruitment in Q1 2022 and has the dual purpose of calculating the effect size of the anti-nociceptive effect of MDMA as well as some dose guidance on what is the minimal effective dose to achieve the required anti-nociceptive effect without precipitating psychedelic symptoms.

Further intellectual property related to optimal dosing strategies, correct pre-surgical timing of MDMA administration and knowledge of the most accurate modality for measurement of treatment effect will be captured during the course of this clinical trial.

Associate Professor Michael Keane and Dr Sud Agarwal have reviewed the finalized research protocol which is ready to be shared with potential CRO and research site partners. Human Research Ethics Committee submission is on target for late November 2021 with first patient in scheduled for Q1 2022.

"Being able to use a single preoperatively administered tablet to influence postoperative pain relief needs seemed like something out of science fiction movies. However, with the ever expanding knowledge around MDMA's neuromodulating properties on areas of the brain responsible for reporting pain, this becomes a distinct possibility. Our acquisition at Global Wellness of Shanti is a game changer for our shareholders and hopefully all those who have suffered from chronic pain. We like to say at GWS we help people "Get Well Soon" said Meris Kott, CEO.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information visit websites:

www.globalwellnessstrategies.com and www.shantitherapeutics.com

Or Contact Meris Kott CEO 604.484.0355 or email to info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102628