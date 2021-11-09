A watershed year has seen the growing RPO provider double team amid record client wins including Moderna, FinancialForce and KCoe Isom

Recruitment Processing Outsourcing Provider (RPO) Talent Works North America shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to grow its own team to service a long list of 2021 client wins. Boston-based Talent Works North America SVP and shareholder Jody Robie says her clients have seen a surge of demand for roles particularly across New England and the Midwest, covering a variety of sectors including Technology and professional services.

The company, with both UK-based and US headquarters, combines RPO, Recruitment Marketing and Digital Resourcing solutions.

2021 Highlights:

Supporting clients such as Workhuman, Moderna, Canidae, FinancialForce, KCoe Isom, and Reify Health

Sourcing over 100 roles in the technology, professional services, and retail industries across the US

Employer Value Proposition (EVP) and Employer Branding initiatives for innovative organizations such as Community Resources for Justice (CRJ) and the Joint Chiropractic

An ongoing partnership with MassTLC, including welcoming President and CEO Tom Hopcroft to the Leaders Talk Talent webinar and Q&A.

"Earlier this year we ran some research with hiring managers across the US, and it was revealed that 70% were finding it more difficult to hire good quality candidates during the pandemic," said Robie. "Six months later, and hiring managers are really realizing that now isn't the time to sit on budget. Companies are navigating a very complex hiring landscape amid the Great Resignation, and business leaders will need to be prepared to deal with this well into 2022. I'm proud of the hard work the team has put in, which has been reflected in the success we've seen in the quality of RPO services we've provided during volatile times."

About Talent Works

Talent Works enables organizations to scale through powerful talent attraction solutions.

Allowing businesses to realize their true potential through talented people. They combine RPO, Recruitment Marketing and Digital Resourcing solutions that deliver unparalleled results that scale with an organization's needs. Most importantly, they place the organization at the heart of everything they do. Building, enhancing, and amplifying employer brand, reflecting culture and ambition.

