Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
08:13 Uhr
11,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAALERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAALERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2021 | 16:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc - Managers' transactions - Titta Elomaa

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 17:00 (EET)

TaaleriPlc - Managers' transactions - Titta Elomaa

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa, Titta

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20211109150428_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 116 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 141 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 41 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 398 Volume weighted average price: 11.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,133 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,453 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,586 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 291 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 115 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 566 Volume weighted average price: 11.15 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 48 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 11.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 11.11733 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
