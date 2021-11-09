McIntosh Group: McIntosh, Sonus faber and Six Senses Ibiza Debut Exclusive Live Cave Music Experiences

Custom Systems from World-Renowned Audio Leaders to Power Newly Opened Resort

IBIZA, Spain, Nov. 09, 2021and Sonus faberare thrilled to announce the debut of the Live Cave experiences at Six Senses Ibiza. The unique spaces - the Reception, the Cave Royal, Cave Suite 906 and the Live Cave - are outfitted with an impressive array of McIntosh and Sonus faber components to create a completely unparalleled listening experience in Ibiza, which has long functioned as an escape for the world's top performers and music obsessives alike.



"McIntosh and Sonus faber audio systems have been the top choice of music producers, musicians and fans for decades," said Charlie Randall, co-CEO of McIntosh Group, the parent company of McIntosh and Sonus faber. "Partnering with Six Senses Ibiza to bring a unique experience to such an influential city that is known for live music was a logical choice. We look forward to continuing to expand the locations in which music lovers can experience products from McIntosh and Sonus faber, starting with the truly unbelievable Six Senses Ibiza Caves."

McIntosh and Sonus faber products will be used to outfit three unique spaces at the resort - the Cave Royal, Cave Suite 906 and the Live Cave.

The Cave Royale is the ultimate party cave with a grand piano, generously sized indoor and outdoor living space and full bar. The Cave Royale is the pulse of the resort's effortless free-spirited, Ibizan festival vibe, boasting an enviable sound system including Sonus faber Il Cremonese (https://www.sonusfaber.com/en/products/il-cremonese/), McIntosh MC462 Amplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/amplifiers/MC462), McIntosh C53 Preamplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/preamplifiers/C53), and McIntosh MT10 Precision Turntable (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/turntables/MT10).

is the ultimate party cave with a grand piano, generously sized indoor and outdoor living space and full bar. The Cave Royale is the pulse of the resort's effortless free-spirited, Ibizan festival vibe, boasting an enviable sound system including Sonus faber Il Cremonese (https://www.sonusfaber.com/en/products/il-cremonese/), McIntosh MC462 Amplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/amplifiers/MC462), McIntosh C53 Preamplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/preamplifiers/C53), and McIntosh MT10 Precision Turntable (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/turntables/MT10). Cave Suite 906 is an escape to the out-of-the-ordinary. Built into the cliff, Cave Suite 906 features a large terrace that leads out to the water's edge, a sweeping view of the sea, and a transportive sonic experience thanks to Sonus faber Amati Tradition (https://www.sonusfaber.com/en/products/amati-tradition/) and McIntosh MA8900 Integrated Amplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/integrated-amplifiers/MA8900).

is an escape to the out-of-the-ordinary. Built into the cliff, Cave Suite 906 features a large terrace that leads out to the water's edge, a sweeping view of the sea, and a transportive sonic experience thanks to Sonus faber Amati Tradition (https://www.sonusfaber.com/en/products/amati-tradition/) and McIntosh MA8900 Integrated Amplifier (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/products/integrated-amplifiers/MA8900). The Live Cave hosts live shows, events and emerging artist sessions, as well as an expansive vinyl collection. With its enviable location, the Live Cave is the ultimate place to watch the world go by while soaking up the views over the sparkling waters of Xarraca Bay. It comes alive at night thanks to an impressive calendar of live shows, events and emerging artist sessions representing cultures from around the world. As the new heartbeat of Ibiza, it channels the landscape and natural rhythms using ultimate quality equipment from McIntosh.



"The partnership between Six Senses Ibiza, Mcintosh and Sonus faber couldn't be more synergistic as all three brands strive for the highest end experience from a visual and audio perspective," said Shivas Howard-Brown, Music Director for Six Senses Ibiza. "From the DJ booth to select Beach Cave Suites, the installment of best-in-class Mcintosh and Sonus faber products allows for Six Senses Ibiza to provide the most immersive and engaging listening experience which adds to the regenerative focus of all the experiences on offer at Six Senses."

The Cave Royale and Cave Suite 906 are currently open for booking, with the Live Cave launching its schedule of live shows, events, and emerging artist sessions in Summer 2022.

MEDIA CONTACTS

McIntosh + Sonus faber

Julia Lescarbeau

jlescarbeau@mcgroupinc.com

Six Senses Ibiza

Nike Communications

ssibiza@nikecomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e9c4ccb-fef1-4cb5-84f6-7a3bbc7a70ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e0e9b8-83ae-40e9-80f5-107ad5cb95a5