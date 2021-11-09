DPS Group Global: DPS Group Names Mark Canter Director of Biotechnology

Experienced process engineer and manager to lead company efforts in the biologics industry

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has named Mark Canter as its director of biotechnology. In his new role, Mark will drive innovation and thought leadership in the biotechnology market sector across all U.S. project operations business units. In addition, he will foster and support a mentoring network for biotechnology-focused employees. Reporting to the U.S. president of operations, Aidan O'Dwyer, and based in Cary, North Carolina, Mark will serve as a top-level technical expert while supporting biotechnology project assignments on a global basis.

"The director of biotechnology will position DPS at the forefront of the biologics industry. Mark is widely recognized as a biotechnology Subject Matter Expert (SME) who has in-depth knowledge of both the current and future state of the industry. He is a critical thinker who is frequently sought after by global clients to assist in technically complex problems," said Aidan. "We are proud to add him to the DPS team."

An experienced process engineer and manager with over 35 years of diverse experience in the biotechnology, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, Mark has been a leader in the design and construction of large-scale bioreactors and fermentors, as well as complex modular process systems. He has extensive A/E firm and owner-side experience in the scale-up and design of facilities for the production of recombinant therapeutics from bacterial and cell culture platforms, as well as blood and plasma-derived products.

"The opportunity to work on exciting, novel, first-in-class projects for DPS is what attracted me to this role," said Mark. "I'm particularly excited about the sheer magnitude of opportunities in bulk biologics and bulk vaccines that are growing at a rapid pace."

Prior to joining DPS, Mark was the biopharma process director and West Coast practice leader for Jacobs Engineering Group and a senior principal in the biopharmaceuticals practice at Stantec Consulting Services. He has led design efforts on many antibody and vaccine projects ranging from small-scale clinical operations to very large-scale projects with multiple 20,000-liter bioreactors. He has worked with a range of clients, including both development stage companies and large multi-national biopharmaceutical companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and is an active member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as client-side technical services

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671690/DPS-Group-Names-Mark-Canter-Director-of-Biotechnology