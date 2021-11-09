Anzeige
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
09.11.2021 | 17:21
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 9

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed by Shefaly Yogendra that Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, a company where she was appointed as a non-executive director on 12 October 2021, has today been listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

9 November 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

